REAL RAP: Hottest Philly Rappers to Look for in 2024

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia has been historically known for being essential to rise of Hip-Hop after its inception in 1973. Lady B made history becoming the first jock to play Hip-Hop on the radio. Since then, some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop have come from the 215: The Fresh Prince (Will Smith), Freeway, Black Thought, Meek Mill, PNB Rock, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Philly, also known as the ‘Home of the spittas’, has been a stomping ground for artists to come showcase their skills, dating back to the early 2000’s when a battle rap contest was held on any given street corner in the city. Philly has so many talented artists that it is impossible to give them all the appropriate rollout needed to prosper nationally, in which the city became a central hub for the Hip-Hop underground scene.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

However — with the help of social media — the underground scene has become the new ‘mainstream’ as artists have learned they do not need a record label ‘machine’ behind them to be heard. Hip-Hop heads (and humans) love discovery. Just like when you find out that random song that you’ve been skipping for years is actually good, Hip-Hop fans love to ‘put people on’ by sending their friends the newest artists they feel are next to blow.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That’s exactly what we’re doing. Our team at RNBPhilly put together a list of artists that we feel you need to be on the look out for this year in 2024, so when they blow up, we can say “Told ya so!”

Check out the Hottest Philly Rappers to Look for in 2024 below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Hottest Philly Rappers in 2022

RELATED: Top 20 ‘Lil’ Rappers in Hip-Hop History

RELATED: Staying Sober: 15 Rappers Who Don’t Use Drugs

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

REAL RAP: Hottest Philly Rappers to Look for in 2024 was originally published on wrnbhd2.com