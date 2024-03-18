Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The 55th NAACP Image Awards took place over the weekend, where Black stars were honored for their outstanding achievements. Check out some of our favorite moments from the awards ceremony inside.

This year’s NAACP Image Awards brough out all the stars. The awards show honored outstanding representations and achievements of people of color in motion pictures, television, music, and literature during the 2023 calendar year. The ceremony was hosted by Queen Latifah and aired on March 16, 2024 on BET and simulcasted on CBS.

There were several moments from the red carpet to the actual ceremony that made us smile and belt out resounding praises to the talent that was spotlighted. Some of our favorites included Fantasia’s speech and testimony as she won Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Ceily in The Color Purple.

Another special moment to watch was Damson Idris accepting his award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. He shared a funny conversation he had with his mom, who shared that she better not have flown all the way from Nigeria in vain. Essentially, he had no choice but to win.

When host Queen Latifah and Erika Alexander shared the stage, fans were sent back to their hit ’90s sitcom “Living Single” as Khadijah and Maxine Shaw “attorney at law.” The awards ceremony took a moment to celebrate the Pisces Queen a little early for her birthday, which is actually today (Mar. 18). They brought a cake and the Sheryl Lee Ralph sang Happy Birthday alongside the audience.

The countless 2024 NAACP Image Award moments brought joy and laugher to us all. Social media users had a great time recapping their favorite moments over the weekend.

Check out our favorite NAACP Image Awards below:

Our Favorite 2024 NAACP Image Awards Moments Included Fantasia’s Powerful Acceptance Speech was originally published on globalgrind.com