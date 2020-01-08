10 Fun Facts About Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick became a sex symbol after landing a recurring role on “Being Mary Jane” but the Georgia native has a lot more to offer besides that chiseled jaw line and big brown eyes.
Did you know the actor attended college on a football scholarship? Or that he coached football himself to make ends meet while living in Los Angeles? No?
Check out the list below to learn even more fun facts about the complex actor! You may be surprised! There’s a lot more to the “Power” star besides acting.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).Follow @TheRSMS
1. He’s a Poet.Source:Getty
Omari Hardwick boasts a huge poetry collection..but not of anyone else’s… his own! The actor reportedly has written over 4,000 poems.
2. He’s An Alpha Man!Source:Getty
Omari pledged to Alpha Phi Alpha in 1996.
3. Omari almost didn’t act…Source:Getty
After graduation college, Hardwick had a short stint in the NFL but it didn’t last long.
4. Sorry, he’s taken.Source:Getty
Hardwick has been married to publicist Jennifer Pfautch since 2012.
5. EducatorSource:Getty
While chasing his acting dreams, Omari was a substitute teacher in Los Angeles.
6. Georgia boy!Source:Getty
Not only was Omari Hardwick born and raised in Georgia but he also attended the University of Georgia.
7. Homelessness to fame!Source:WENN
Like many actors, Hardwick’s journey to stardom was not easy. At one point, the actor lived out of his car after acting jobs fell through.
8. He can save a life!Source:WENN
Hardwick reportedly trained to be a paramedic and firefighter before landing a consistent acting role.
9. A true thespian!Source:WENN
Hardwick cofounded the theater group Plan B and the Actor’s Lounge.
10. “Rage” helped him…Source:Getty
According to Omari, “Power” creator Courtney A. Kemp gave him the role of “Ghost” because of his rage. We’re just happy his anger was put into something positive.