Even though nobody ever really needs a reason to celebrate the talented gentlemen of New Edition, this weekend will commemorate a very special occasion for the legendary R&B group as they celebrate their 40th anniversary in the industry.
…and yes, the fellas are still looking as fly in 2023 as they did when first arriving on the scene with Candy Girl back in 1983!
After seven studio albums, a Christmas EP and 11 tours that stretched across the globe — you can see them on The Legacy Tour right now! — one thing that has remained consistent within the group is the unwavering brotherhood shared throughout the passing decades between members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant. In short, 40 years of catchy music and countless memories that NE fans will never forget have made them every bit of legends in the eyes of music fans and Black culture in general.
We will certainly be celebrating the group’s 40th anniversary right along with them. To make sure the occasion is extra special, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and put together a handful of classic photos, some even rare, that really show how wide the legacy of New Edition has spanned over the years. What you’ll see are five young Black boys with a dream who soon became six influential Black men inspiring millions with their voices and giving generations of musicians who came after them something to aspire towards in their own careers. We salute you, kings!
From 1983 all the way to 2023, take a look at 40 photos of New Edition that show just how far the guys have come in the span of 40 years. Happy anniversary, fellas!
The post Happy Anniversary! 40 New Edition Photos That Show Their 40-Year Evolution appeared first on Black America Web.
1. 1983Source:Getty
2. 1984Source:Getty
3. 1985Source:Getty
4. 1985Source:Getty
5. 1986Source:Getty
6. 1988Source:Getty
7. 1989Source:Getty
8. 1990Source:Getty
9. 1991Source:Getty
10. 1991Source:Getty
11. 1994Source:Getty
12. 1994Source:Getty
13. 1996Source:Getty
14. 1996Source:Getty
15. 1997Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
16. 2002Source:Getty
17. 2003Source:Getty
18. 2003Source:Getty
19. 2004Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
20. 2004Source:Getty
21. 2004Source:Getty
22. 2004Source:Getty
23. 2005Source:Getty
24. 2006Source:Getty
25. 2006Source:Getty
26. 2007Source:Getty
27. 2008Source:Getty
28. 2008Source:Getty
29. 2009Source:Getty
30. 2009Source:Getty
31. 2011Source:Getty
32. 2012Source:Getty
33. 2012Source:Getty
34. 2013Source:Getty
35. 2014Source:Getty
36. 2017Source:Getty
37. 2017Source:Getty
38. 2021Source:Getty
39. 2022Source:Getty
40. 2023Source:Getty
-
