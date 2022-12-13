New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Greensboro

It’s official!
R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on April 23.
Tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 am, with a presale on Thursday with the promo code BPC.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Visit gsquaredevents.com for more details on the tour.
TOUR DATES
March 9: Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC
March 10: Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
March 11: Legacy Arena at BJCC – Birmingham, AL
March 12: FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN
March 16: Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
March 17: Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA
March 18: Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ
March 19: Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
March 23: United Center – Chicago, IL
March 24: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN
March 25: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
March 26: Heritage Bank Arena – Cincinnati, OH
March 30: State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
March 31: Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA
April 1: Toyota Center – Houston, TX
April 2: Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
April 6: Pechanga Arena – San Diego, CA
April 7: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
April 8: Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
April 9: Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA
April 13: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH
April 14: KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
April 15: Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO
April 16: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
April 20: UBS Arena – Long Island, NY
April 22: CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
April 23: Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC
April 28: FTX Arena – Miami, FL
April 29: Vystar Arena – Jacksonville, FL
April 30: Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL
LATEST POSTS:
- What’s Trending: Indonesia Bans Sex & Adultery For Unmarried Couples Traveling To Country [WATCH]
- 6 Writing Retreat Destinations For Black Writers In 2023
- “Juice Crew” Associate Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at 54
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Greensboro was originally published on foxync.com