New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Greensboro

It’s official!

R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on April 23.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 am, with a presale on Thursday with the promo code BPC.

Visit gsquaredevents.com for more details on the tour.

TOUR DATES

March 9: Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC

March 10: Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

March 11: Legacy Arena at BJCC – Birmingham, AL

March 12: FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN

March 16: Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

March 17: Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA

March 18: Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ

March 19: Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

March 23: United Center – Chicago, IL

March 24: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

March 25: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

March 26: Heritage Bank Arena – Cincinnati, OH

March 30: State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

March 31: Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

April 1: Toyota Center – Houston, TX

April 2: Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

April 6: Pechanga Arena – San Diego, CA

April 7: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

April 8: Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

April 9: Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

April 13: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH

April 14: KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

April 15: Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

April 16: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

April 20: UBS Arena – Long Island, NY

April 22: CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

April 23: Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

April 28: FTX Arena – Miami, FL

April 29: Vystar Arena – Jacksonville, FL

April 30: Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

