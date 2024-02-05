NBA 3-Point Contest Lineup 2024
The three-point contest for NBA All-Star Weekend is starting to fill up.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the players listed below have all made their commitments to compete in the 3-point contest.
There is the possibility of more entrants being added to the list.
The post NBA 3-Point Contest Lineup 2024 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
NBA 3-Point Contest Lineup 2024 was originally published on 1075thefan.com
1. Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee BucksSource:Getty
2. Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York KnicksSource:Getty
3. Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah JazzSource:Getty
4. Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana PacersSource:Getty
5. Malik Beasley #5 of the Milwaukee BucksSource:Getty
-
Gospel Legend Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties
-
Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Enter for Your Chance to Win a Walt Disney World Resort Vacation
-
Remembering Brandon Smiley [WATCH] | Rickey Smiley Morning Show
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts
-
R&B Songs That Turn 20 in 2024!
-
The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion