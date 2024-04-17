2024: the year of new beginnings, more happiness, and more movies starring Black leads. If you love seeing those who look like you on the big screen, this year is going to be a great one to indulge in the height of Black cinema. From comedies to action packed films, some of your favorite actors and actresses will be gracing the big screen and popular subscription services, giving us top-tier acting skills and plots worth tuning in to. Whether you prefer to lounge on the couch with a little Netflix and chill action or kick up your feet with a bag of popcorn in the theater, we’ve got options!
SEE ALSO – From Book to Big Screen: 9 Popular Books By Black Authors Turned Into Movies
Check out the list of movies with Black leads releasing in 2024 below…
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024 was originally published on elev8.com
1. Role Play
Release Date: January 4
Black Leads: David Oyewolo, Stephanie Levi-John
A married couple’s life goes up in flames after secrets are revealed about their past.
2. One Night Stay
Release Date: January 4
Black Leads: Essence Atkins, MC Lyte, Stephon Bishop, LeToya Luckett, Iyana Halley, Robert Christopher Riley
After a one night stand that didn’t end well, a woman decides to secretly take residence in her lover’s mansion where he and his wife reside.
3. Lift
Release Date: January 12
Black Leads: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
A skilled thief leads a heist crew and ex-girlfriend to do the unthinkable on a passenger flight from London to Zurich.
4. The Book of Clarence
Release Date: January 12
Black Leads: LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Teyana Taylor
Struggling to make ends meet, a man capitalizes on the rise and power of Jesus Christ, ultimately risking it all to live a life of perfection.
5. The Kitchen
Release Date: January 19
Black Leads: Kano, Ian Wright, Hope Ikpoku Jnr
In a dystopian London, where social housing has been abolished, a boy and his father stumble across ‘The Kitchen,’ a community that refuses to follow the norm.
6. The Underdogs
Release Date: January 26
Black Leads: Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps
A former NFL superstar takes on the role of a youth football coach in order to avoid time in prison.
7. Bob Marley: One Love
Release Date: February 14
Black Leads: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, Anthony Welsh
Jamaican artist Bob Marley overcomes adversity and challenges in order to become the most recognized reggae artist in the world.
8. The American Society of Magical Negroes
Release Date: March 22
Black Leads: Justice Smith, David Alan Grier
A young man is recruited into a secret society of black people who assist in helping white people get out of trouble.
9. Shirley
Release Date: March 22
Black Leads: Regina King, Lance Reddick
Shirley Chisolm is an icon who becomes the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for president.
10. Bad Boys 4
Release Date: June 14
Black Leads: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Lex Elle
Miami detectives Mike Lawry and Marcus Burnett take on dangerous fugitives and schemes while attempting to put a halt to the illegal drugs circulating throughout the city.
11. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Release Date: Summer 2024
Black Leads: Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige, Theresa Randle, Chantal Nchako, Gary Anthony Sturgis
Following his daughter’s life being threatened, Detective Axel Foley and his daughter team up with old friends and a new partner to uncover a conspiracy.
12. Mufasa: The Lion King
Release Date: December 20
Black Leads: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani
Destined to have his cub follow in his footsteps, Simba (the King of Pride Rock) explores the life and legacy of his father, Mufasa.
13. A Dionne Warwick Biopic
Release Date: TBD
Black Leads: Teyana Taylor
This addition is an honorable mention. The internet asked, and the movie gods answered. A Dionne Warwick biopic is underway.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Enter to Win a Disney Dream Vacation from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
-
Jeezy Seeks Full Custody of 2-Year-Old Daughter Amid Divorce, Citing Jeannie Mai's Busy Schedule
-
O.J. Simpson And Other Notable Black People Who Died From Prostate Cancer
-
Nate Robinson Offers Update On Kidney Failure Diagnosis, Says He “Won’t Have Long To Live” Without Transplant
-
Is Simon Guobadia's ex-wife, Falynn Pina, joining RHOA?
-
WNBA Hooper Diana Taurasi Labled A World Class Hater For Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Comments
-
DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57