Monica Jumps Off Stage to Defend Woman in Fight, Twitter Reacts

Monica has left the building and “Goonica” has just arrived! During a recent performance in Detroit, Michigan over the weekend, things got real!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

R&B singer Monica jumped off the stage and into the crowd to regulate an altercation after seeing a man and woman become physical. After seeing what had happened, she first addressed it on the microphone but then immediately moved towards the fight.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Though some fans see it as noble, others believed that it was inappropriate and that the security guards should have handled it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Click for a video of the altercation by a

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Here’s what Twitter had to say…

Related:

Monica and Chris Brown’s Manager Rumored to Be Dating [LISTEN]

Monica Claps Back At Viral Tweet About Her Visiting C-Murder

Jamie Foxx Gets Into Fight At Usher Concert