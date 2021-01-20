Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris represents many firsts in our country’s history. Besides becoming the first woman and first woman of color to serve in the elected position of Vice President, Harris will also make history as the first stepmother to hold the position as well.
While this may seem minimal to some, the multi-cultural blended family representation in the White House is something many Americans across the country can relate to.
Without further ado, let us introduce you to Vice President Kamala Harris’ family from her husband Doug Emhoff, his ex-wife, and the in-laws to her sister Maya and her adorable grandkids
1. Kamala Harris’ mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris
VP Kamala Harris mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris was an Indian-American biomedical scientist born in Chennai, India.
Kamala’s mom passed due to colon cancer on February 11, 2009 in Oakland, CA.
VP Kamala Harris parents Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Donald J. Harris had two children during their marriage, Kamala (born October 20, 1964) and her younger sister Maya Lakshmi Harris (born January 30, 1967).
3. Maya Harris shares a photo with sister Kamala
Maya Harris shares a photo with sister Kamala after she formally accepted the win in the 2020 Presidential election.
4. VP Kamala Harris’ sister Maya went on to marry Tony West.
VP Kamala Harris’ sister Maya went on to marry Tony West (Derek Anthony West) in 1998.
West is an American attorney, former Uber executive and former government official who served in the Justice Department during both the Clinton and Obama administrations before leaving government to work at PepsiCo.
Bonus fact: He may hold the cutest Instagram handle in the family, @MeenasDad
5. Kamala’s sister Maya Harris has one child, Meena Harris.
VP Kamala Harris’ niece Meena, Meenakshi Ashley Harris, was born on October 20, 1984 in Oakland, California.
Meena is a New York Times best selling author.
Meena has two children, Amara and Leela, with her spouse Nikolas Ajagu.
6. Meena shares a photo with her Auntie Kamala and mother Maya
VP Kamala Harris niece Meena shares a photo with her auntie and mom Maya.
7. Kamala’s niece Meena posts a selfie with hubby Nik (Nikolas Ajagu)
Kamala Harris’ niece Meena posts a selfie with hubby Nik (Nikolas Ajagu) for his birthday.
8. Meena Harris and Nikolas Ajagu share two daughters.
Meena Harris shares her holiday photos with hubby Nikolas Ajagu and their two daughters, Amara and Leela.
9. VP Kamala Harris great nieces Amara and Leela were Inauguration ready!
VP Kamala Harris niece Meena shares a photo with her daughters Amara and Leela before the Inauguration events!
10. VP Kamala Harris grandparents
VP Kamala Harris shares a photo of her grandparents on Instagram, “My grandparents were phenomenal. My grandfather fought for and was a defender of the freedom of India, while my grandmother traveled across India—bullhorn in hand—to talk to women about accessing birth control. Their passion and commitment to improving our future led me to where I am today.”
11. Attorney Douglas Emhoff is Kamala Harris Husband.Source:Getty
Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were set up on a blind date back in 2013. As Harris tells it, “It was practically love at first sight!” They married a year later in 2014.
Doug Emhoff is making a little history himself not only as the first Second Gentleman but also as the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. vice president.
12. Doug Emhoff has two kids, Cole and Ella, from a previous marriage.
Doug Emhoff was married to Kerstin Emhoff, née Mackin, for 16 years. They have two children, Cole and Ella.
It’s reported that Doug, Kamala and Kerstin have a “very healthy” co-parenting relationship.
It was actually Kamala Harris step children who coined her warm nickname, “Momala”
13. VP Kamala Harris even invited Doug’s ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff to the Inauguration!
14. VP Kamala Harris with her husband Doug and step children Cole and Ella.
Doug shared a family photo of his children and wife VP Kamala Harris in celebration of Rosh Hashanah.
15. Meet Kamala Harris mother-in-law, Barbara Emhoff
Doug shares photos of his mom and Kamala Harris mother in law, Barbara Emhoff on Instagram as she turned 80 years old.
16. Meet Kamala Harris father-in-law Michael Emhoff
Doug shares photos of his mom and Kamala Harris father-in-law, Michael Emhoff (left) on Instagram for Father’s Day 2020.