Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [PHOTOS]

Martin Lawrence showed off his beautiful family during National Daughter Day earlier this week and the legendary entertainer’s oldest daughter, Jasmine Lawrence, has been breaking necks with her stunning looks!

Jasmine is 24-years-old and is following in her father’s steps in the entertainment biz. Jasmine, in fact, made a special appearance on Bad Boys 3 as one of the night club staff members who were giving Martin and Will Smith a hard time entering the club. Not only does Ms. Jasmine Lawrence act, but she also has a degree from Duke University.

Check out some photos of Martin Lawrence’s beautiful daughter, Jasmine Lawrence below!

