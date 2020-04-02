CLOSE
Fabolous
PHOTOS: Fabolous’ Step-Daughter Is All Grown Up Now!

Posted April 2, 2020

Emily B has some great genes. Her daughter, Taina Williams just celebrated her 22nd birthday and she is gorgeous!

Taina is growing up and looking like her mommy more and more by the day! Rapper G Herbo is currently the lucky man dating Fab’s step daughter and we’re wondering if there was an exchange of a verse for his approval on Herbo to date his step daughter. Ha!

See photos of the beautiful Taina Williams below!

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Surrender yourself to me ❤️ #birthdaygirl

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

@luxekills night 💕💕

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Material girllll @materialgurlzusa 🧡

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Baby got a ego twice the size of the crib 😏

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Only time we wear Burberry to swim 😏

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

G63 FOR THE BIRTHDAY GIRL💖 @latainax3

A post shared by G Herbo ✨ (@nolimitherbo) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Jeans : @fashionnova fashionnovapartner 🖤

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Waah Gwaan 🖤@prettylittlething

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

🤩

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

🖤 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

17.

18.

19.

20.

