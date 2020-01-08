We have all been wondering and speculating why the demise of the “Martin” show happened. It was only the biggest and funniest show of the 90’s and it abruptly went down hill with no explanation. The rumors ran rampant that Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell had a fling but when she got engaged to Duane Martin, she flipped the script on Lawrence.

In a recent GQ interview, when asked why Martin ended after five seasons, he said, “Well, how can I say this? It just was time to end. Let’s just put it that way. It was just, at that time, there was some, um, there were some things that was being said that—”

When the interviewer asked if he was talking about the Tisha Campbell lawsuit, Martin said, “Yeah.” The interviewer mentioned that Martin and Tisha had been spending time together lately, he said, “Yeah. Because none of that was true. It was all a lot of bulls–t and—. Just whoever’s side it was, it was bulls–t.”

When asked if he and Tisha ever had a conversation about the suit, he said, “We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show.”

When asked if he understood Tisha’s perspective differently now, he said, ‘I love Tisha. I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always with nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.”

Martin Lawrence Reveals Why He Left ‘Martin,’ Addresses Tisha Campbell Lawsuit was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com