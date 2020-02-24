Hidden Figure Katherine Johnson Passes Away At 101

NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine confirms the passing of the American hero Katherine Johnson.

Katherine Johnson was born on August 26, 1918, in West Virginia. Graduating in 1937 with her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and French from West Virginia State College.

She was portrayed by actress Taraji P. Henson in the movie Hidden Figures that showed three black women to use their mathematical skills in the orbital mission of John Glenn.

In 2015, Johnson added to her list of achievements when President Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.

Bridenstine sends his condolence and appreciation for Katherine Johnson. “At NASA we will never forget her courage and leadership and the milestone we could not reach without her.”

Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020

