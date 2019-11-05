Keke Wyatt’s Winter Wonderland Themed Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Songstress KeKe Wyatt is expecting her 10th child with her husband Zackariah David.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

David and Wyatt wed back in November 2018, after she split from her ex husband Michael Ford. According to her Instagram post, the baby shower for their newest addition was a complete surprise. She also had celebrity friends supporting her including Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Nicci Gilbert.

Check out the photos from the surprise soiree below!