Keke Wyatt’s Winter Wonderland Themed Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Posted 12 hours ago

Songstress KeKe Wyatt is expecting her 10th child with her husband Zackariah David.

David and Wyatt wed back in November 2018, after she split from her ex husband Michael Ford. According to her Instagram post, the baby shower for their newest addition was a complete surprise. She also had celebrity friends supporting her including Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Nicci Gilbert.

Check out the photos from the surprise soiree below!

My manager @draecrenshaw tells me I’m getting honored at a event but I walk into a Surprise Baby Shower🤗 WOW... THANK U To everyone involved. ❤️ >Fwd: Over the weekend the “Vocal Queen” “R&B divas star KeKe Wyatt and her husband Zackariah were "surprised" with a winter wonderland baby shower to celebrate the birth of the 10th child. Hosted by the reality star’s friend @freddyoart and decorated by @aottevents coordinated by Erin Jackson. Karaoke host included @moskatolife & @januaryrobinson Cake by : @brownsugardesserts @eg_jack @toytoy334 @photos_by_lc @MartellUSA @camicakescupcakes The soiree was held at one of Atl’s new exclusive hot spots @Nouveaubaratl and a slew of the couples family and friends were in attendance to celebrate the arrival of their new bundle of joy. Keke was showered with lots of love from her children, brothers, mother Lorna Wyatt. Keke’s sisters in Music Tiny Harris, Tamika Scott, Nicci Gilbert, Kissie Lee, Sarah Stokes, YouTube Sensation BLove, Mara Hall, Shekinah Jo, Darlene McCoy , Juicy from Rickey Smiley Morning Show, R&B singer Trey ( from the hit group Ar'mon & Trey), many more came out to celebrate with The gorgeous mom-to-be-again... Thanks @hotlantasigns @jp_agency #alwaysoverthetopevents #efavorllc #moskatolife #kekewyatt

