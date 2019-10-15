Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 10th Child; Black Twitter Responds

Yes, ya’ll, singer and reality TV show star Keke Wyatt is having her tenth child. The R&B singer, who is married to her third husband, Zachariah Darring, announced on Instagram that she was pregnant. Her 10th pregnancy had been speculated on for months when she performed with what looked like a baby bump, but no official statement was made until Monday.

Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her tenth child. No, that was not a typo. She had six with her first husband, three with her second, and now one (and counting?) with her third husband. pic.twitter.com/0HzN9sB7Wn — No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog2) October 15, 2019

Although it’s obvious that Wyatt is fertile and she has her children within a marriage, social media still found it incredulous that Wyatt was pregnant again. They made her trending topic on Twitter and let loose with the jokes, memes and snarky comments. While Keke and her husband obviously embrace a large family, her public stature means she’s open to scrutiny and the judgment that comes with it.

She has yet to comment further, but it’s certainly possible she’d rather be trending for her music than her ability to give birth. But she also said she has a new YouTube show, “The Keke Show” that’s also on the way, so nosy folks can be all in her, her husband and her kids’ business. And, if you are paying attention, Keke has been married to hubby #3 for less than a year.

But we admit, we’re here for the jokes. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions.

#KEKEWYATT There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia

Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia

Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki

Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky

Cookie, Tonya, Diane, Lori, and Carla

Marina, Selena, Katrina, Sabrina

About three Kims, LaToya, and Tina

Shelley, Bridget, Cathy — Vick Royale (@drowninvision) October 15, 2019

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Keke Wyatt Uterus At The Moment #KEKEWYATT pic.twitter.com/kDN3IGlfNM — Tana The Virgo (@TannnTann_) October 15, 2019

Keke Wyatt's older children who actually have to watch the kids when she tells them a new 1 is on the way #KEKEWYATT pic.twitter.com/PUBS4PuZ0v — keona spellmon (@BadGirlzClub252) October 15, 2019

So #KEKEWYATT really about to be on her 10th child? I mean congratulations and all but Jesus be an IUD! 😳 — HimSoCountry_ (@Miami_Rockstarr) October 15, 2019

seeing keke wyatt pregnant with a 10th child… pic.twitter.com/aMWwkxgMV2 — a shady flight attendant. (@BrianaSpiffy) October 15, 2019

KeKe Wyatt calling all her kids for a head count pic.twitter.com/arvvosd61F — ѕтєνє-σ’ѕ тєєтн (z) (@KweenPotatoe) October 15, 2019

RT @DiaryOfKeysus: Keke Wyatt’s OBGYN when she comes in saying she thinks she’s pregnant again pic.twitter.com/pdgtTyLHFJ — bigE01 (@bigE01) October 15, 2019

Keke Wyatt in the delivery room: pic.twitter.com/XDzzBle1ba — Azealia Banks’ Publicist (@singerboi3890) October 15, 2019

Keke Wyatt is on Al Gore’s Internet on the twenty-nine and teen talking about she and her husband are expecting their 10th (TENTH) child. pic.twitter.com/XfKN67erw0 — Cheers (@kirstinlcheers) October 15, 2019

What do you think – are people being too judgmental?

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 10th Child; Black Twitter Responds was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Related

Tonya Pendleton, BlackAmericaWeb.com Posted 10 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: