Gatsby themed party , Kanye West , Kendall Jenner
Home

Kardashians & Friends Celebrate Kris Jenner’s 60th Birthday Party, Gatsby Style

Posted November 7, 2015

Kardashians & Friends Celebrate Kris Jenner’s 60th Birthday Party, Gatsby Style was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. A NIGHT OF LOVE ❤️ #happybday @krisjenner #weloveU #KJ60 #itsgastbyBaby #celebration #love #unforgettable

2. A NIGHT OF LOVE ❤️ #happybday @krisjenner #weloveU #KJ60 #itsgastbyBaby #celebration #love #unforgettable @jenatkinhair

3. A NIGHT OF LOVE ❤️ #happybday @krisjenner #weloveU #KJ60 #itsgastbyBaby #celebration #love #unforgettable

4. Best party I’ve ever been to!!! Greatest night ever @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner @kendalljenner @robkardashian you guys are my life and heart and this was beautiful spectacular and gorgeous!!!!!!! I love you beyond measure … Thank you for an Epic party… #blessed #grateful #family #memories

5. #epic

View this post on Instagram

#epic

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

6. This made me so happy @officialellenk @ryanseacrest #friends #family #blessed

7. Im not quite sure about this pose but I had to shout out Miss @monicarosestyle who got the incredibly talented @yousef_aljasmi to design my exquisite beaded dress and headpiece for my moms birthday bash. I want to wear this everyday lol

8. Gatsby Gang

View this post on Instagram

Gatsby Gang

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

9. Last night last minute chaos! Lip change, sewing into dress! Thank you @makeupbymario @petersavichair Danielle & Ludmilla. And of course Marchesa for this gorgeous dress & Lorraine Schwartz beautiful earrings that were my birthday present from my baby!

10. Big shout out to El Debarge, Charlie Wilson & David Foster for getting on the mic last night! Epic night!

11. Kris Jenner Turns Sexy 60!

View this post on Instagram

my date

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

12. Kris Jenner Turns Sexy 60!

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close