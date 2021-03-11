Here Are 10 Times Letoya Luckett Showed Out On The Red Carpet

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Destiny’s Child gave us many gifts. Besides the collection of great music, the group gifted us, Letoya Luckett. The humble beauty, vocalist, songwriter, and actress turns 40 today (3/11).

Life has changed drastically for Letoya since her girl group days. After winning a few Grammys and acting in lots of TV shows and movie roles, she got married to Tommicus Walker in 2017 and had a baby girl the following year. The couple had their second child in September of 2020 but a few months later, Luckett announced a pending divorce.

No matter how busy Letoya’s life has been, she always looks perfectly put together. Often collaborating with stylists Bryon Javar and J. Bolin, they manage to give her an effortless, ‘I woke up like this’ look. Letoya also rocks what has become her signature haircut. Her short, pixie cut completely compliments her fly.

If you like simplicity with your occasional dash of flare, Letoya maybe your style twin. She has fun with fashion all while staying true to herself. In honor of her 40th birthday, we’re counting down the 10 times Letoya Luckett showed out on the red carpet.

