Fans React After Jay-Z Chooses Jennifer Lopez And Shakira To Perform At The Super Bowl

The more details that roll about Jay-Z‘s partnership with the NFL, more people are disappointed. The latest announcement is that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at the Super Bowl — Shakira is reportedly signed to RocNation.

SEE ALSO: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Announced For Super Bowl Halftime Show

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pepsi vp marketing Todd Kaplan said in a statement, “Throughout the years, Pepsi has had a strong heritage in music, working with a range of artists from Britney Spears to Ray Charles to Beyoncé. The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the most iconic and anticipated music performances of the year, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to the stage.”

SEE ALSO: Jay Z Faces Backlash Over Comments On Single Parent Households & Police

He added, “These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages.”

Added Pepsi senior vp sports, media and entertainment Adam Harter also said, “We’ve been working closely behind-the-scenes with our long-standing partners at the NFL, and now alongside Roc Nation to bring these mega superstars together. It is a testament to our partnership and commitment to push the envelope of what is possible.”

SEE ALSO: Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate Crime And Burglary

But all of the side-eyes are going to Jay-Z.

In case you missed it, the Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.”

It is also being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team.

Carolinas Panther Safety Eric Reid, who is still kneeling, blasted Jay-Z, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner … It’s kind of despicable.”

Eric Reid on news Jay-Z will be a part-owner. “Kind of despicable.” pic.twitter.com/6zDMdJIzwV — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 17, 2019

He also said, “He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”

Jay has also been slammed by Jemele Hill, Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the NAACP, and many more. Many have accused the rapper of selling out, especially since he once wore his jersey and allegedly told Travis Scott not to perform at the Superbowl.

SEE ALSO: Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At NAACP Image Awards

See the reactions to the latest news below.

Fans React After Jay-Z Chooses Jennifer Lopez And Shakira To Perform At The Super Bowl was originally published on newsone.com