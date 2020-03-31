Drake, J.Cole & The Weeknd FaceTimed Child Battling Cancer Before He Passed [VIDEO]

Childhood Cancer is the no. 1 disease killer of children in the U.S., according to childcancer.org. Elijah Patrick Williams was battling cancer and his loving parents wanted to do something nice for him.

They contacted his favorite artists to Facetime him for some moral support. Drake, J.Cole & The Weeknd all showed young Elijah some love and Facetimed him to have a conversation. His reaction to each artist Facetiming was priceless.

Unfortunately Elijah has passed away recently. We are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers.

