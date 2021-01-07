Dr. Miami Is Offering Bigger Jimmys For $600 Stimmys, Twitter Says Say Less

While some people are focused on getting their second-round stimulus checks to help out their household, others may be thinking of using it for other reasons. Social media is constantly thinking of ways to use their stimmys. Usually, the timeline is forcing people to create an LLC. or criticizing others for booking flights to Tulum, but once Dr. Miami tweeted about his latest surgery price, everything changed.
Penis extension now $599.99
— Dr. Miami (@TheRealDrMiami) January 5, 2021
Once the famous surgeon tweeted out the penis extension price was the exact price at the second round stimulus, Twitter blasted off with the jokes. See the flood of jokes below.
Words by: India Monee’
1. LOL
2. Howwwwlllinnnggg
Me coming back from getting my meat extended pic.twitter.com/uNng1KRph4— OTIS. 🦦 (@KalebRuntz) January 5, 2021
3. A queen
my boyfriend wanted the ps5 but i’ll get him what he really needs 🥰— MRS. TESFAYE (@sher_idan) January 5, 2021
4. Tears
Finna spend that stimmy on my Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/Imq94uvqse— What People Really Think (@AntiDrGuru1) January 5, 2021
5. Y’all play soooo much lol
6. Damn homie
Niggas who used the stimulus check on the PS5 rn pic.twitter.com/o0pz9hxEGt— Manny (@Manny_Pain) January 5, 2021
7. Bruh
Say no more! pic.twitter.com/GN4pnOMbhU— 😎 (@TweetOrSTFU) January 5, 2021
8. A new man
Me walking out yo office wit a 3rd leg: pic.twitter.com/9rF68TUkjF— Ang (@SoufAtlPlayBoy) January 5, 2021
9. Those are the rules sis, we don’t make them, just abide by them.
So for me to get an ass it’s over $6500 but for a man to get a long d- it’s $600 😂 I see how it is !— 🦋 (@finebrownthang) January 5, 2021
10. Yoooooo
Take my whole Stimmy doc and send the papers pic.twitter.com/Uovf3a2zaP— Law (@Lawrence_B23) January 5, 2021