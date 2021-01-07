Dr. Miami Is Offering Bigger Jimmys For $600 Stimmys, Twitter Says Say Less

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

While some people are focused on getting their second-round stimulus checks to help out their household, others may be thinking of using it for other reasons. Social media is constantly thinking of ways to use their stimmys. Usually, the timeline is forcing people to create an LLC. or criticizing others for booking flights to Tulum, but once Dr. Miami tweeted about his latest surgery price, everything changed.

Penis extension now $599.99 — Dr. Miami (@TheRealDrMiami) January 5, 2021

Once the famous surgeon tweeted out the penis extension price was the exact price at the second round stimulus, Twitter blasted off with the jokes. See the flood of jokes below.

Words by: India Monee’

