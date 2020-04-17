Money Matters: Here’s The Answers To Your Stimulus Check Questions [VIDEO]

If you haven’t received you’re stimulus check, don’t panic quite yet. There could be plenty of reasons that you haven’t received your check and Jini Thornton has answers to all your questions.

Scenarios like you didn’t get the correct amount, it went to a different account, or you didn’t file your taxes, you can go to the IRS website, and put in your bank information to receive your money as soon as possible.

