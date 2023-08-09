Da Brat’s Pregnancy Moments That Broke The Internet [WATCH]

Rapper, radio host, and television personality Da Brat’s pregnancy was one that broke the internet more times than a few! From the initial Instagram announcements to the first look at her precious baby boy, fans seemed to love following along online.
Da Brat, 49, admitted herself that she never thought it was “in the cards” for her to have kids, until meeting her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris.
“I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally,” she told PEOPLE.
Judy revealed that it took some convincing for Brat to carry their child.
“We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience,” she stated. “She is so nurturing.”
She and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris embarked on an IVF journey that brought about many “firsts” for the both of them. Though they endured some challenging moments, as detailed in their WeTV reality show Brat Loves Judy, it seems to be all worth it now!
Let’s take a look back at all of the iconic moments leading to the birth of Brat and Judy’s new baby boy!
1. Instagram Pregnancy Reveal
2. Exclusive Pregnancy Announcement Interview and Photoshoot
3. Gender Reveal…It’s A Boy!
4. IVF Insiders on Brat Loves Judy
5. Baby’s First Kick
6. Da Baby Shower
7. Mommies To Be on the Tamron Hall Show
8. Iconic Pregnancy Performance
9. Birthday & Bump Photoshoot
10. Judy Gifts Brat a “Push Gift” Tesla
11. Momma Don’t Play
12. Happy Birthday True!
13. Hospital Shenanigans
14. *BONUS* First Look At Baby True Legend Harris-Dupart!
