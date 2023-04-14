Today we celebrate a legend in the hip-hop game, Da Brat. This queen is not only a legend in music but also the co-host of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. She is turning 49 today and we’re wishing her well! In honor of this special day, we’ve compiled a gallery of Da Brat over the years!
Check it out below!
Happy 49th Birthday Da Brat was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. KMEL Summer Jam 1994, Mountain View CASource:Getty
Da Brat poses during KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 13, 1994 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
2. Da Brat Promotional Visit In ChicagoSource:Getty
Rapper Da Brat (Shawntae Harris) poses for photos at Sam Goody in Chicago, Illinois in April 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
3. Da Brat Promotional Visit In ChicagoSource:Getty
Rapper Da Brat (Shawntae Harris) performs at the Hyatt Regency Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois in December 2005. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
4. Da Brat Performs At Manhattan CenterSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK–JULY 10: Rapper Da Brat (aka Shawntae Harris) appears in a portrait taken backstage when she performs at The Manhattan Center on July 10, 1994 in New York City.
5.Source:Getty
Rapper Da Brat (Shawntae Harris) poses for photos at Sam Goody in Chicago, Illinois in April 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
6. Da Brat Photo Shoot In ChicagoSource:Getty
Rapper Da Brat (Shawntae Harris) poses for photos outside the Swissotel in Chicago, Illinois in June 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
7. Da Brat’s New Music Listening PartySource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 28: Da Brat and Hero the Band attend Da Brat’s new music listening party at EMBR Lounge on April 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
8. “Brat Loves Judy” WE tv Watch PartySource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: Jesseca “Judy” Dupart and Da Brat attend “Brat Loves Judy” WE tv watch party at Views Bar and Grill Atlanta on August 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
9. TV One’s 3rd Annual Urban One Honors – ShowSource:Getty
AUSTELL, GEORGIA – MARCH 17: Avery Sunshine and Da Brat perform during TV One’s 3rd Annual Urban One Honors at Riverside EpiCenter on March 17, 2021 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)
10. Eric Bellinger Album Release PartySource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat attend Eric Bellinger Album release Party at Compound on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
11. Dej Loaf Private 30th Birthday Dinner PartySource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Dej Loaf and DaBrat attend Dej Loaf Private 30th Birthday Dinner Party at The West Venue on April 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
12. “Brat Loves Judy” Season Two PremiereSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA- JUNE 09: Da Brat and Jessica Dupart attend “Brat Loves Judy” Season Two Premiere at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on June 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
13. Songwriters Hall of Fame Annual Induction and Awards Gala, Inside, Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York, USA – 13 Jun 2019Source:Getty
Lizzo and Da Brat (Photo by Andrew H Walker/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
14. Da Brat x Judy Meet And GreetSource:Getty
DECATUR, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 18: Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart attend Da Brat x Judy Meet and Greet at Walmart Supercenter on February 18, 2023 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)
15. AMC Networks Summit 2022Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Da Brat speaks at AMC Networks Summit 2022 at 74Wythe on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for AMC Networks)
