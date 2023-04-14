Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Today we celebrate a legend in the hip-hop game, Da Brat. This queen is not only a legend in music but also the co-host of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. She is turning 49 today and we’re wishing her well! In honor of this special day, we’ve compiled a gallery of Da Brat over the years!

Check it out below!

Happy 49th Birthday Da Brat was originally published on wtlcfm.com