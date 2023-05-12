Da Brat and Judy Adrress Backlash from “Jiminy Cricket” Comment [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat and Judy give an emotionally address on The Tamron Hall Show, discussing controversy around “Jiminy Crickets” comments.

Season 3 of Brat Loves Judy includes an inside look into the couple’s IVF journey. One episode highlights their search for a sperm donor and includes funny bits about the trials and tribulations of the experience. Da Brat comments on the lack of black options, saying that they chose a white donor because the only black one presented to them looked like “Jiminy Cricket”. Social media got ahold of the snippet and went into a frenzy!

See: Judy Harris-Dupart Gives the Scoop on Season 3 of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ [TRAILER]

Despite the negative backlash, the pair sit down with Tamron to clear the air.

“I wasn’t trying to be mean or say anything negative about black people…We’re black,” Brat says, “If I offended anybody I do apologize. It was a joke between me, my wife and the doctor. We joke like that, we play around…it wasn’t meant to be offensive in anyway”.

They go on to discuss how the celebration turned controversy was hurtful and unexpected, especially because it was not their intent. See video above to watch the clip!

