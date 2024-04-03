Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t sleep on Christian hip-hop and R&B! With a unique twist on a combination of traditional gospel, worship, hip-hop, reggae, afro-beats and R&B music, its spiritually-rooted and lifestyle-relatable messages span relationships, forgiveness, testimonies, encouragement and so much more. Even clap-backs!

SEE ALSO: These 7 Trailblazers Are Rewriting the Rules to Christian Hip-Hop and R&B

Here’s your cheat sheet to some lyrical heat – a list of Christian hip-hop and R&B artists you should be following.

Christian Hip-Hop and R&B Artists You Should Be Following was originally published on elev8.com