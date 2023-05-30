Chanel Iman got engaged to Davon Godchaux, the soon-to-be father of her third child, this weekend, during her babymoon in Capri, Italy. The melanated supermodel shared romantic images of Godchaux on one knee proposing against the serene Italian backdrop. Iman stays booked and busy and keeps a hubby! “The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go,” she captioned the sweet photo.
Godchaux passionately reacted to the proposal, revealing he was “nervous” to pop the question.
“I never thought I would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life!” he shared on social media following the announcement. “Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather [spent] this moment with no one else by my side! From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!!”
Iman began dating the New England Patriots defensive tackle shortly after the divorce of her ex-husband Sterling Shepherd who plays for the New York Giants.
We can all agree, Iman keeps a ring, chile! Friends, fans and family have flocked Iman’s comments section, including Lori Harvey, who wrote, “So happy for you!!!”
At 6′ 3″, 300 lbs, it’s always cuddle season with Godchaux and we love a cozy man. Keep scrolling for more pics of Iman and Godchaux.
Chanel Iman & Her Thique Boo Davon Godchaux Are Engaged! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2022 in New York City.
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux are seen on the beach on January 30, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend the Givenchy Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2022 in Paris, France.
Chanel Iman attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Chanel Iman (L) seen wearing a black sunglasses, gold earrings, a large silver chain necklace, a black blazer jacket; Davon Godchaux (R) seen wearing black sunglasses, a white creme blazer jacket/coat, a white polo shirt and a blue denim jacket, outside the Givenchy show, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2023.
