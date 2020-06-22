This past weekend we have all gotten the chance to honor the great fathers in our lives. Blood and non-blood related were trophied during this holiday. Father’s Day has passed and the amount of love the fathers have gotten from around the world was magical!

Many celebrities took to social media to champion the great fathers in their lives.

Rapper Fabolous not only celebrated Fathers Day with his family but also got the news he and his wife Emily B are expecting a new child!

Check out the official Celebrity Father’s Day 2020 Photos below!

