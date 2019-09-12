Chrissy, Jim Jones & Emily B Rumored To Make A Comeback On “Love & Hip Hop”

As VH1 prepares to begin filming for their hit show Love & Hip Hop, rumors are swirling the three of the original cast members who helped formalize they way for it’s sister spinoffs, will be making their way back in front of the reality TV cameras.

According to Bossip who spoke to an unnamed source, rapper Jim Jones, his longtime partner Chrissy Lampkin, along with friend Emily B, will be returning to the New York franchise of the hit show. It marks the first time in seven years.

SEE ALSO: Remy Ma & Papoose Are Starring In New VH1 Reality Show

The three amigos’ return will undoubtedly trigger a complicated storyline if the rumors are true, as Chrissy and castmate Yandy Smith have had a complicated past, as well as Emily B and Kimbella. The reveal that Kimbella once had a past sexual experience with Emily B’s boyfriend, rapper Fabolous, resulted in a physical confrontation between Kimbella and Chrissy. However, being that years have passed since shoes and fists were thrown, we may see some sort of resolution between the group.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Last we saw Chrissy and Jim, they were vying to strengthen their years-long relationship last year on WE tv’s Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition. In the end, the couple decided to stick it out and work on their relationship.

SEE ALSO: ‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Ceaser Arrested

But for Emily B, life has been a little bit more complicated after she and Fabolous faced domestic violence allegations which resulted in a trial. The rapper took a plea deal and avoided jail time in relation to the case, but it will be interesting to see if Emily speaks out in anyway regarding the incident since she has remained silent on the matter ever since the allegations came to light last year.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Besides the return of the old guard, loyal viewers will be happy to know that most of the series regulars will return including Yandy Smith, Safaree, Erica Mena and Kimbella. Will you be tuning into the next season of Love & Hip Hop when it returns?

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.