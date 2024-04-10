Caitlin Clark Breaks Multiple Records During Senior Season At Iowa
Caitlin Clark, the standout basketball star from Iowa, has had a season filled with thrill and record-breaking performances.
Clark made headlines by breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record, a feat untouched for over 50 years.
She shattered records in various categories, including becoming the Division I career and single-season leader in points and three-pointers. Notably, Clark is the first Division-I player to achieve 3,800+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 950+ rebounds in a career, showcasing her exceptional versatility and impact on the court.
Throughout the season, Clark consistently impressed audiences with her remarkable skills, posting high-scoring games and leading her team with exceptional playmaking abilities.
Her influence extended beyond statistics, as she drew record viewership during the championship game, attracting nearly 19 million viewers and turbocharging the surge of interest in women’s sports.
Despite falling short of a national championship, Clark’s legacy remains profound, as she not only dominated on the court but also played a pivotal role in growing the game and inspiring a new generation of athletes.
1. Won second consecutive Wooden AwardSource:Getty
2. Passed Chamique Holdsclaw for the most career NCAA tournament pointsSource:Getty
3. Achieved the most points in a single quarter of an NCAA championship gameSource:Getty
4. Won AP Player of the Year for the second year in a rowSource:Getty
5. Won Naismith Player of the Year for the second year in a rowSource:Getty
6. Passed Taylor Robertson for most career 3-pt FG in Division I historySource:Getty
7. Became first player in NCAA tournament history with 3 career 40-point gamesSource:Getty
8. Tied Courtney Moses for the most threes in a game in NCAA tournament historySource:Getty
9. Passed Diana Taurasi for the most career 3-pt FG in NCAA tournament historySource:Getty
10. Passed Temeka Johnson for the most career assists in NCAA tournament historySource:Getty
11. Achieved most points in single season in Division I women’s historySource:Getty
12. Named Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten tournamentSource:Getty
13. Became career leading scorer in the Big Ten tournamentSource:Getty
14. Became the first Division I women’s player to score at least 1,000 points in two different seasonsSource:Getty
15. Achieved most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I playerSource:Getty
16. Named first-team All-Big TenSource:Getty
17. Unanimous Big Ten Player of the YearSource:Getty
18. Became all-time NCAA Division I men’s and women’s scoring leaderSource:Getty
19. Set NCAA single-season record for 3-pointersSource:Getty
20. Set Big Ten career record for 3-pointersSource:Getty
21. Became all-time leader in points among major women’s college basketball playersSource:Getty
22. Broke Iowa’s single-game scoring recordSource:Getty
23. Became Division I women’s career scoring leaderSource:Getty
24. Broke Big Ten all-time scoring recordSource:Getty
25. Became Big Ten’s all-time leader in assistsSource:Getty
26. • Shared The Sporting News Athlete of the Year honors with Angel Reese of LSUSource:Getty
27. Achieved most 30-point games by any man or woman in Division I in the past 25 seasonsSource:Getty
28. Became Iowa’s all-time leading scorerSource:Getty
29. Unanimous AP preseason All-America selectionSource:Getty
30. Named preseason Big Ten Player of the YearSource:Getty
