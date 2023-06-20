Beyoncé keeps us foaming at the mouth as she dons a new look for each stop of her Renaissance tour. In honor of Juneteenth, Queen Bey rocked several Black designers during her concert in Amsterdam. From Laquan Smith to Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis, the “Heated” songstress represented the culture and looked damn good while doing it.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Of course, Bey has rocked several styles on this tour that have dropped jaws, but her recent fashion tribute to Juneteenth has us over the moon! On theme with her Renaissance groove, the mogul worked shimmery looks that gave off her usual “Alien Superstar” aesthetic, but with a little added flavor this time. Bey even debuted a custom Ivy Park look that she designed herself! “I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth,” wrote the artist regarding her ensemble.
The “Renaissance World Tour” has brought about many epic moments like the production, Bey’s performances, Blue Ivy ripping the stage, entertaining footage of Beyoncé’s diehard fans, and more. But one of the things that this tour will go down in history is the tour’s fashion. Bey has been serving different historical styles for each stop, and this current fashion layout with Black designers only was chef’s kiss! Jump in below to get into Bey’s recent Renaissance-style extravaganza.
Beyoncé Wears Black Designers In Honor Of Juneteenth For Her Renaissance Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Ivy Park
Beyoncé stepped on stage in a pink, shimmery Ivy Park gown that featured high splits, revealing her toned thighs. The look crisscrossed around her neck and was accented by matching opera-length gloves. According to the icon, she had been working on this collection over a year ago and was “so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie, and the disco era,” wrote Bey.
2. Laquan Smith
We all know Laquan Smith doesn’t play any games regarding his designs. This particular look is one of our favorites from the fashion creator. This ensemble was a silver ornate halter jumper that Bey sported with silver heels and a custom Balmain coat. Fabulous!
3. Balmain
Y’all know Bey had to represent for the Beyhive! This black and yellow snakeskin outfit salutes Bey’s tribe. It’s giving glamourous action figure, and we are here for it! It featured hip and shoulder accents and a matching wide-brim hat. Bey complemented the look with black sunglasses.
4. Off-White by Ib KamaraSource:Getty
Just when you thought Bey ran out of outfit choices, she threw on an Off-White by Ib Kamara that was fire! With this look, Bey took it back to her bodysuit roots. This ensemble featured thigh-high boots that were connected to the bodysuit by straps. She wore a red jacket over the bodysuit that was equipped with several pockets. The crooner finished the look with a red wide-brim hat.
5. FEBENSource:Getty
Bey served curves in this Feben garb, a multicolored bejeweled look featuring stirrup pants.
6. Balmain
Bey and Balmain go together – real bad. This stylish futuristic metallic Balmain bodysuit was accented with silver plates and beads. She paired the look with silver metallic thigh-high boots.
7. Ferragamo by Maximilian DavisSource:Getty
Bey will always give us a gorgeous gown on her tours, and this red Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis dress was lovely. It featured a high thigh-high split and intricate beading. Bey paired the look with silver strappy sandals and fishnet stockings.
8. Sparkly Bodysuit
It wouldn’t be Bey if she didn’t rock an eye-catching bodysuit. This particular garb was adorned with diamonds draped all over the look. She wore matching diamond-encrusted sunglasses and a wide-brim hat to accent her outfit.
-
Eat It Up: Slutty Vegan’s CEO & Founder Pinky Cole Ties The Knot With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes In Atlanta [Gallery]
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Home Depot Hottie Has Black Men Losing Their Minds
-
[UPDATE] John Amos Denies Daughter’s Claims of Elder Abuse
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
DC Young Fly Delivers An Emotional Eulogy At Ms Jacky Oh’s Funeral
-
B2K's Raz B Recants Rape Allegations Against Former Manager and Cousin Chris Stokes
-
Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28