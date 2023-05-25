Alexander O’Neal Performs at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal was one of the many artists that hit the stage on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!
O’Neal performed his hits “Never Knew Love Like This”, “Saturday Live”, “Fake”, and more for cruisers. Check out pictures from his performance below
1. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
2. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
3. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
4. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
5. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
6. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
7. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
8. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
9. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
10. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Reach Media
