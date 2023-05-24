Tuesday night of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was an amazing night! Dru Hill opened up for the legendary Isley Brothers for R&B under the stars on the ship’s top deck!
Ron Isley and Ernie Isley played every one of their iconic songs backed by his wife Kandy Isley, dancers, and more performers. Even Dru Hill’s own Sisqo stayed to watch the Isley Brothers perform.
Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.
The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com
1. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
2. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Ronald Isley performs for the sold-out 2023 Fantastic Voyage
3. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Ernie Isley performs for the sold-out 2023 Fantastic Voyage
4. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
The crowd loving the Isley Brothers performance at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
5. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
Sisqo enjoys The Isley Brother’s performance
6. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
A cruiser enjoys The Isley Brother’s performance at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
7. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Kandy Isley sings with her husband Ron Isley
8. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Ernie Isley plays the guitar
9. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Kandy Isley and Ron Isley sing ‘You’re All I Need’
10. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Cruisers dance on stage
11. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
12. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Ron Isley sings for the crowd
13. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Ernie Isley plays an iconic solo
14. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
The Isley Brothers on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
15. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Mr Biggs is back!
16. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Ron Isley sings for the crowd on the Fantastic Voyage
17. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
The Isley Brothers perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
18. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
The Isley Brothers perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
19. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
Ron Isley shows love to fans
20. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic VoyageSource:@Nia_Noelle
The Isley Brothers perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage
