8 Iconic Hip-Hop Artists That Need To Make A Comeback

In the 50 years since it was first established back on August 11, 1973 in The Bronx borough of NYC, hip-hop has grown into a larger-than-life musical platform for many of our modern day Black poets — some say ‘lyricists,’ others prefer the term ‘rappers.’

Either way you spit it, hip-hop has become a staple in society and done a pretty good job at producing a handful of melanated millionaires. It all was made possible by the men and women who pioneered rap music to where it is today, one in particular being multifaceted emcee Ludacris.

You might’ve seen him in recent times getting his Hollywood on as a key player in The Fast And The Furious franchise, but many tend to forget that Luda is one of the most talented rappers in the game since getting his start in the late ’90s. He’s one of the few emcees who can claim a BET Award, VMA and multiple GRAMMY wins to his name, and soon he’ll be reminding the world of his lyrical prowess with a brand new album slated to be released in 2024.

Based on the bars that he’s been dropping over the past few months, we’re willing to bet that rap fans are in for a treat.

The “Money Maker” emcee visited The Tamron Hall Show yesterday (May 16) to announce that new music was underway, telling the titular host, “We’re definitely gonna get some music before the end of this year,” going on to add, “I would say an album, probably next year.” His last project, Ludaversal, debuted within the top 3 on the Billboard 200 and proved to be a moderate success when it was released back in 2015. Given his elevated status since then as an in-demand actor and budding producer — he’s executive-produced and co-starred in the animated series Karma’s World since 2021 — now would be the perfect timing for a new Ludacris album.

Although 2024 may seem quite far away for some, his collaboration with Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez released last week titled “Cinderella Girl” definitely proves that he’s still got it.

Of course, Luda isn’t the only rapper who we wouldn’t mind getting some new music from. Being that hip-hop enters its 50th anniversary in 2023, how dope would it be to hear from some of the legends of yesterday who haven’t dropped an album in years? Step into the world of wishful thinking with us for a bit…

We selected 8 hip-hop icons that would be welcomed back into the game with open arms if they decided to drop a new album soon. See if you agree, and also let us know who we might’ve missed:

8 Iconic Hip-Hop Artists That Need To Make A Comeback was originally published on blackamericaweb.com