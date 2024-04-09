Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As a Libra rising, my home is well-curated, from its appearance to the distinct scents that float from room to room. A few months after I moved into my apartment, a neighbor knocked on my door to ask what I was using to make my place smell so good. The aroma would fill my home and filter out to the hallway. Because I’m not a gatekeeper, I shared one of my many secrets: Airwick plug-ins.

She was surprised by my answer, and part of me thinks she expected a grandiose explanation. The truth is there are several items that I keep in rotation to set the ambiance in my home.

Help your home smell good by saging before incorporating new scents

Before I light the candles or incense, I neutralize my place by burning sage in every room. As a spiritually-inclined person, I burn sage to remove unwanted energies, and as a person who takes pride in her home, I use it to eliminate lingering odors. Lighting a candle in a room with a slight stench is like spraying perfume over a sweaty body. The conflicting aromas become problematic because they combine sweet scents with sour ones.

After saging my apartment, I do a quick vibe check to see what kind of tone I want to set for the day. For longevity, I default to Airwick Plug-ins. To set the ambiance, I visit my candle collection that has an extensive range of scents. From a light fruit medley to clean, breezy florals, I select an aroma the accurately captures my mood.

There are lots of items you can use to keep your apartment air light and welcoming. Here are 5 ways to keep your home smelling good.

5 Ways To Keep Your Home Smelling Good

