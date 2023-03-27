The television rumor mill is always churning, especially in the world of reality TV. When it comes to Bravo’s global phenomenon The Real Housewives, there will always be talk about who’s leaving, who’s arriving and who’s having beef when the cameras stop rolling.

The latest is a report that will get many fans of the franchise excited by way of The Jasmine Brand, who exclusively reports that The Real Housewives Of New Orleans is currently in development.





The outlet states that Bravo is, in their words, “looking specifically for NBA wives from the New Orleans Pelicans and local well-known socialites to join the franchise.” No women have been hired or rumored to be attached so far, with Bravo currently in the “planning phase” according to The Jasmine Brand. Of course, being that reality TV fans won’t be looking to wait for long, we went along and scoured The Big Easy for some very viable ladies who could make for potential N’awlins Housewives.

The ladies we chose range from multiple avenues of business, from sports management and changing the game of tech to designers and a millionaire makeup maven you might even follow on Instagram. Overall, we’re just glad to put you on to who these ladies are during Women’s History Month even if they don’t make it on your primetime schedule. Fingers crossed though!

Keep scrolling to check out 10 women who we think would be amazing if The Real Housewives Of New Orleans goes into production:

10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com