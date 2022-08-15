Will Smith’s Ex Wife, Sheree Zampino Says She Wouldn’t Join Real Housewives Cast If Jada Pinkett Smith Was On The Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s ex-wife is speaking out about joining the cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

She told Page Six she wouldn’t be on the show if Jada Pinkett Smith decided to join the show for the sake of their relationship.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t do the show with Jada,” Zampino said. “I would never want to jeopardize what we’ve built. I wouldn’t even take that chance.”

Zampino and Smith divorced in 1995 and she says she and Jada have maintained a healthy co-parenting dynamic. Will and Sheree share a 29-year-old son together named Trey. The blended family normally gets together for holidays and special occasions.

“We’re family and we’re at functions. But Jada and I, we don’t go to happy hour and hang out.”

“You have to keep the main thing the main thing and those are our children. It’s about making it work for their well-being,” she shared. The housewife explained that their relationship is “full of grace, love, and respect.”

While right now Zampino is a friend of the show, she says she wouldn’t mind the Smith family making cameos if she becomes a diamond full-time.

