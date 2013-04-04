Assistant High School Principal Suspected Of Having Foursome With Students

What exactly is the world coming to when middle aged school administrators continue to have the desire to sleep with teenagers? In the latest case, an assistant principal at Tahquitz High School in Hemet, California. The assistant principal is accused of sexual battery and other offenses involving three of her teenaged students.

It’s been alleged that Erin Henton entered into sexual relationships with three of her students and continued to participate in the relationships over an extended period of several months. According to Hemet Police Department, Henton was placed on administrative leave when the complaint was made on March 8th. despite the three boys being students at Tahquitz High, none of the alleged sexual behavior happened on campus.

The police officially charged Erin Henton with suspicion of oral copulation, abnormal sexual interest in children and sending inappropriate or harmful matter via an electronic device. As of right now, police are still investigating the 45-year-old woman’s actions and she will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law once the investigation is concluded.

When did high schools become thirst traps for adults? And when will it stop?

