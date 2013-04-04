Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

If you were watching the Louisville Elite 8 game the other night and have not yet recovered, then please be sure not to push play on the video below! However, if you have indeed recovered or if you just enjoy watching gruesome, disgusting, horrifying, heinous (well you get the point) injuries, then check out this list of horrible sports injuries compiled by TMZ!

Joe Theismann and Kevin Ware may have some competition for the top grossest injury in a televised sport!

Heh, okay! We know you’re throwing things at your computer screen right now! We did too when people sent it to us! We should all be ashamed of ourselves for wanting to see people hurt like that in the first place! Everyone sent that Kevin Ware picture around like it was a snapshot of a squirrel water-skiing! But seriously, send the link to someone else, you’ll feel better!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Kevin Hart Debuts Movie Trailer For “Let Me Explain”

Forest Whitaker Set To Produce Richard Pryor Biopic

Using His Platform For Greatness; Michael “Blue” Williams Creats Gun Buyback Program

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Grossest Sports Injuries Of All Times [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com