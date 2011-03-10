Who Are The Top 5 Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists In 2011?

Forbes put out their list of the wealthiest people in Hip-Hop this week. Can you guess who made the list?

5 & 4: 50 Cent & Bryan “Birdman” Williams

The top five starts out with a tie between G-Unit superstar 50 Cent and Cash Money mogul Birdman aka Baby at $100 million. 50 Cent made the ranks from his Vitamin Water endorsement deal and Baby’s Cash Money Empire continues to expand with the success of Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

3. Dr. Dre

The super producer ranks in at number three with a worth of $125 million which proves that being a producer definitely pays off.

2. Jay-Z

Between owning an NBA team, a clothing line, record label and more, Jay has brought him up to number 2 status at $450 million.

1. Diddy

The Ciroc god tops the list at a $475 million worth. Take that Jigga!

Are you surprised at the list? We sure are.

