Porn Star Jada Fire Announces Retirement

Adult film star legend Jada Fire (pictured) made a heartbreaking announcement Thursday that has devastated many porn watchers. The woman who portrayed the former Secretary of State “Condoleezaa Wright” in the unforgettable film “Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?” has officially announced that she is leaving her fans high and dry (no pun intended) and quitting the film industry for good.

SEE ALSO: Black Baking Gurus To Compete In “Cupcake Wars”

The proud recipient of countless coveted awards, such as the 2009 Urban X Award for “Best Anal Performer,” Fire began her porn career in 1998 at 22 years young. Fire, who has appeared in hundreds of adult films, actually made the cut and had a legit cameo in the TNT police drama “Southland,” where she played the girlfriend of a gang member.

Fire actually gave her breaking news item to her adoring fans via her Twitter account:

the_jada_fire $★jada fire★$

THE DAY HAS FINALLY COME..IM OFFICIALLY RETIRED FROM PORN..:)

the_jada_fire $★jada fire★$

I WANNA SAY THANKS TO ALL MY FANS,I LOVE YALL SO MUCH…IM JUST DONE SHOOTINGS SCENES THAT’S ALL,ITS OK 🙂 🙂

So why is the Black queen of raunchy giving up her glorious crown? Fire tweeted that she is tired of the game:

the_jada_fire $★jada fire★$

People asking WHY? I’m just tired of having sex on camera that’s all, but I will continue to webcam, I don’t have 2 f**k nobody but me LMAO

Tongues have been wagging that perhaps the real reason why Fire is leaving the industry is because another performer she is friends with may have contracted HIV. There were reports that porn star Pinky XXX contracted HIV from fellow performer Darren James who retired from the industry in 2004. Pinky claims that she started doing adult films two years after James and has tried to squash the rumors. Still, the porn industry has been thrown into chaos due to the HIV-positive status of a performer and the recent law that every actor be outfitted with a condom.

In the meantime, you can still catch Fire as she performs solo on a couple of sites, all you need is a “loaded” credit card!SEE ALSO: Sick And Twisted? Man Adopts Girlfriend In Florida New Penelope Cruz Anti-Fur PETA Ad (PHOTOS)

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: