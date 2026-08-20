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Wendy Williams Reportedly Calls Her Current Struggles “Karma”

Published on August 20, 2026

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  • Wendy Williams believes her current challenges are divine retribution for how she spoke about celebrities.
  • Charlamagne Tha God relates, having prioritized controversy over meaningful content in his own career.
  • Williams' introspective shift highlights how public figures can reevaluate past decisions when life takes unexpected turns.
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Wendy Williams spent decades building a career around celebrity news, viral moments and unfiltered opinions. Her outspoken personality made her one of the most recognizable figures in entertainment, but according to those who recently spent time with her, she’s now looking at that chapter of her life through a different lens.

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During a private dinner last year, Williams reportedly shared an emotional perspective on the challenges she has been facing in recent years. Loren LoRosa recalled that the former television host expressed a belief that her current circumstances may be connected to the way she spoke about celebrities throughout her career.

“She feels like everything she’s going through right now is God getting her back for all of the things that she said, you know, about people,” LoRosa explained, describing Williams’ comments during the conversation.

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Charlamagne Tha God said Williams’ remarks struck a chord because they reflected lessons he had already learned himself. He admitted there was a period in his own career when he prioritized controversy and sensational stories because they attracted attention.

“That s**t that Wendy Williams said to us at dinner is exactly where my energy was,” Charlamagne said. He explained that chasing “clicks and views” eventually left him feeling empty, prompting him to rethink the type of content he wanted to create and the legacy he hoped to leave behind.

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Williams has remained in the headlines over the past few years as questions surrounding her guardianship, health and legal matters have continued to generate public interest. While many details of her personal life have remained private, fans have continued to follow her story and hope for positive updates.

Her reported comments offer a rare glimpse into how she views her years in the spotlight. Once known for delivering blunt celebrity commentary without hesitation, Williams now appears to be reflecting on the impact those words may have had on others, as well as on herself.

Related Article: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Related Article: Wendy Williams Announces ‘Planned’ Break From Taping

Whether her perspective changes how people view her career remains to be seen, but the conversation highlights a more introspective side of the former host. It also serves as a reminder that public figures often reevaluate their past decisions, especially when life takes unexpected turns.

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