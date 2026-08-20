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Cathy Hughes Reflects on Nearly 5 Decades of Amplifying Black Voices

Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes sat down with NBC4’s Shawn Yancy to reflect on nearly five decades in media, amplifying Black voices and a special connection between their families.

Published on August 20, 2026

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Two women, one in a teal blouse and one in a purple suit, standing together and holding a framed award with a golden key symbol.

For nearly five decades, Cathy Hughes has helped transform the media landscape while ensuring Black voices, stories and communities have a platform.

The Urban One Founder and Chairwoman recently sat down with NBC4’s Shawn Yancy for a conversation reflecting on Hughes’ trailblazing career, her commitment to amplifying the Black community and the legacy she and her family have built through Urban One. The conversation also highlighted a special connection between Hughes and her family and Yancy’s family that stretches back decades.

Yancy’s aunt, Tessie Edwards, tutored Hughes, bringing a personal, full-circle element to their sit-down. The longtime family connection added another layer to a conversation centered on Hughes’ journey, the people who helped shape her and the impact she has made throughout her career.

Hughes’ media story is deeply rooted in Washington, D.C. During her time at Howard University’s WHUR, she helped develop the influential Quiet Storm radio format. Her vision expanded in 1980 when she purchased WOL-AM and founded Radio One.

A group of smiling people, including an older woman holding an award, posing in front of a colorful mural.

What began with a single Washington radio station would eventually grow into Urban One, the nation’s largest Black-owned multimedia company, with a presence across radio, television, digital media and nationally syndicated programming.

Throughout that growth, Hughes has remained committed to creating spaces where Black people can hear their experiences, culture, concerns and achievements reflected in the media they consume.

That impact was recently celebrated in the city where much of her media legacy began. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Hughes with the Key to the City, recognizing her contributions to Washington, the media industry and the Black community.

During her conversation with Yancy, however, the focus went beyond awards and business milestones. Hughes reflected on the relationships, perseverance and purpose behind a career that has spanned nearly five decades and helped reshape Black media.

Cathy Hughes Reflects on Nearly 5 Decades of Amplifying Black Voices was originally published on kysdc.com

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