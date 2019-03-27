Wendy Williams Announces ‘Planned’ Break From Taping

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Wendy Williams is taking a break from filming amidst rumors that her husband Kevin Hunter fathered a child with his mistress. However, Wendy reassured fans the break was pre-planned despite going on hiatus earlier this year. According to Wendy, she’ll be back with all new shows on April 8.

The announcement comes on the heels of rumors Wendy relapsed. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital.

The media veteran recently admitted her struggle with sobriety and that she is living in a sober house. According to TheDailyMail, Wendy allegedly got addicted to prescription pills after hurting her arm in an altercation with her husband after a private investigator revealed her was having an affair.

Whatever the truth, we just hope she is taking the time she needs to get strong again. Prayer’s up for Wendy!

