200 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names of 2026

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Fantasy football draft season is here, and let’s be honest… your team name matters almost as much as your roster. A great name sets the tone for the whole season, gives your league mates something to roast (or fear), and honestly might be the only thing you “win” if your lineup falls apart by Week 3.

Whether you want something that flexes your trash-talking muscles before the first kickoff, a pun so bad it’s good, or a name that leans into the inevitable disaster your team is about to become, there’s a category for every kind of fantasy manager.

We rounded up ten different styles from player name puns and pop culture parodies to mythology, memes, pure self-deprecating comedy and more with 20 options for each.

Take a look below and you can find a team name for you from the list of 200 Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names of 2026.

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Player Name Puns