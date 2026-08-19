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Local star helps defeat Serena, Venus Williams at Cincinnati Open

Local star helps defeat Serena, Venus Williams in doubles at Cincinnati Open

Local star helps defeat Serena, Venus Williams in doubles at Cincinnati Open

Published on August 19, 2026

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Cincinnati Open 2026 - Day 7
Source: Robert Prange / Getty

Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams reunited on the court for their first doubles match together since the 2022 U.S. Open, giving fans at the Cincinnati Open a memorable showdown.

The Williams sisters faced Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns in a highly competitive match that came down to a thrilling match tiebreaker.

Serena and Venus found themselves trailing 6-0 in the tiebreaker but nearly pulled off an incredible comeback. The sisters battled their way back into the match before a double fault from Venus ultimately ended their run and gave Kostyuk and Stearns the victory.

The Cincinnati Open appearance marked another chapter in the legendary partnership between Serena and Venus. The sisters had planned to team up at Wimbledon but were forced to withdraw after Serena suffered an injury.

Kostyuk and Stearns made the victory even more impressive considering Cincinnati was their first tournament playing together as a doubles team.

Despite the loss, seeing the Williams sisters back on the court together was a special moment for tennis fans. Serena and Venus are one of the most successful doubles teams in tennis history, winning 14 Grand Slam doubles championships together during their iconic careers.

And while they didn’t walk away with the victory in Cincinnati, the Williams sisters once again reminded the tennis world why seeing them on the same side of the net remains must-see sports.

Local star helps defeat Serena, Venus Williams in doubles at Cincinnati Open was originally published on rnbcincy.com

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