Jess Hilarious' Style Evolution Deserves Our Attention

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Jess Hilarious has always known how to command attention. Whether she’s cracking jokes, giving her unfiltered opinion on pop culture, or holding down her seat on The Breakfast Club, the Baltimore native has built a career by showing up exactly as herself. Lately, however, there’s something else grabbing our attention: her fashions.

Hilarious has been serving look after look, and her evolving style is becoming just as fun to watch as her career. One day she’s giving prep-school cool in plaid trousers, a fuzzy cropped sweater, and a tie; the next she’s racking up likes on IG in oversized streetwear, distressed knits, and colorful sneakers. Then she’ll give us ’90s throwback slay in a micro mini, graphic tee, oversized blazer and eye-catching accessories.

While we don’t think that Hilarious is purposely attempting to transform herself into a conventional fashion girl, it’s organically happening because her wardrobe gives off that bold, playful, and unpredictable vibe, as does her personality, which captures her audience each time.

Jess Hilarious is A Fashion Girlie

Born and raised in Baltimore, Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore initially built her audience online with viral comedy skits and her popular “Jess With the Mess” commentary before expanding into stand-up and television. Her résumé grew to include appearances on Wild ’N Out, a starring role on the Fox sitcom Rel, and other television projects.

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In 2024, she celebrated another milestone when she officially joined Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy as the third co-host of the nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club. The move further confirmed that Hilarious’ voice extends far beyond comedy.

Now, her style appears to be evolving right alongside her platform. From unexpected layering and menswear-inspired pieces to nostalgic references, statement accessories and plenty of personality, Hilarious is showing us that she knows how to deliver a fashion punchline, too.

Scroll below to see some of Jess Hilarious’ recent looks that have us paying attention.