Nolan Wells’ Friends Blame Mom’s Posts for Online Speculation

Nolan's friends say his mother's social media posts identifying them contributed to the media frenzy and online backlash.

The friends describe Nolan as their 'brother' and say the attention has been difficult to deal with while grieving his loss.

The friends argue the situation has been 'blown out of proportion' due to excessive media coverage and online speculation.

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Friends of Nolan Wells are pushing back against the intense scrutiny they have faced online following the teenager’s death, with one of them pointing to social media posts from Nolan’s mother as a major reason the story exploded.

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During an appearance on The Officer Tatum Show, YouTuber Brandon Tatum spoke with three of Nolan’s friends, Morgan Seymour, Warren Hudson and Jax Pitalo. The conversation focused on the circumstances surrounding Nolan’s death and the attention the group has received since the tragedy.

Jax was especially critical of the way Nolan’s mother, Christine Wonsley, addressed the situation on social media. He said that while his biggest wish is that Nolan were still alive, he believes the posts identifying him and his friends helped trigger the wave of attention that followed.

Jax specifically pointed to a photo Wonsley shared of Nolan with him and Morgan, along with what he said was a mention of Warren. According to Jax, putting their identities into the public conversation made the friends targets for people online who were already looking for answers.

He said the posts contributed to the media frenzy and the backlash he and the other young men have experienced.

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Jax also questioned whether the story would have reached the same level of national attention if the friends had not been identified publicly. In his view, the social media activity helped turn an already painful situation into something much larger, with strangers forming opinions and spreading theories online.

The friends also pushed back against the idea that they were anything less than close to Nolan. Jax described Nolan as his “brother” and said he had even used that description when speaking with Nolan’s father.

For the group, the attention has been difficult to deal with while they are still processing the loss of someone they considered family.

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Jax told Tatum that he believes the situation has been “blown out of proportion” because of the amount of media coverage and online discussion surrounding Nolan’s death.

The comments offer a different perspective from the speculation that has continued to circulate online. Rather than viewing themselves as people who should be at the center of the investigation or public conversation, Nolan’s friends say they were simply young men who lost someone they loved.

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Their interview comes as questions and theories surrounding Nolan’s death continue to generate discussion across social media. The friends appear to be asking people to remember that, behind the viral posts and speculation, they are grieving the loss of someone they considered a brother.

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