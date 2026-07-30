Nolan Wells: Attorney Sends Letters Announcing Potential Civil Suit

Source: Wells Family GoFundMe / Screenshot

An attorney representing Nolan Wells’ family sent a letter to various people who were the last to see him, informing them of a coming civil lawsuit.

Mississippi Today reports that Gary Bufkin, an attorney for Nolan’s family, sent the letter on July 20, which was the day of Nolan’s funeral. The 10-page letter mostly outlines the types of evidence they want recipients to retain. Bufkin also sent subpoenas to the tech companies that run social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat.

“You are hereby placed on notice that litigation concerning the death of Nolan Wells is reasonably anticipated. Accordingly, you have an immediate legal duty to preserve all materials of all kinds within your possession, custody, or control that may be relevant in any way to the claims or defenses,” the letter reads. “This duty includes not only you, but also your family members. It also extends to any person or entity providing services to you, acting on your behalf, or who is subject to your control.”

While, as of now, this is simply a civil suit, the evidence gathered in the discovery process could be instrumental in criminal charges eventually being filed.

Nolan Wells was an 18-year-old boy from Mississippi who went missing after going to a Fourth of July celebration with some of his friends. His friends returned home without him and said he stayed to talk to a young woman. His family reported him missing the next day, and a U.S. park ranger found his body on a barrier island on July 6. There’s been plenty of speculation as to the cause of Nolan’s death, why his friends were OK with leaving him, and renewed discussions around the dangers of being Black in predominantly white spaces.

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Nolan’s death is being investigated both by Mississippi officials and Nolan’s family. Attorney Ben Crump is spearheading the independent investigation and ordered an independent autopsy.

Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath, who previously met with Nolan’s parents, released a video statement on Thursday reaffirming that the state’s autopsy report would not be released publicly until grand jury review. McIlrath didn’t say whether Mississippi law enforcement has finished its investigation and didn’t give a timetable for when the grand jury will be convened.

“I understand the public’s urgency to understand what happened to Nolan. But we are not taking time for time’s sake,” she said. “We are taking the time required to complete the work this investigation demands.”

Mississippi Governor and Confederacy apologist Tate Reeves publicly spoke about Nolan Wells for the first time this week, but, unsurprisingly, it wasn’t to offer condolences to the family or even address what happened to him at all. Instead, Reeves took to X to criticize Crump for misstating how Nolan’s body was found.

“[Crump] is caught in yet another lie. Not the first time he has lied about Mississippi – probably will not be the last!” Reeves wrote. “Crump and Sharpton and their ilk don’t care about the facts!”

A boy died, and dude is more concerned over Crump mis-speaking over whether or not Nolan was fully clothed or not when his body was found. And white folks wonder why we inherently distrust them.

SEE ALSO:

Nolan Wells: Legacy News Outlets Seems To Be Victim Blaming



Nolan Wells’ Family Met With DA, Agree To Investigate Phone Together

Nolan Wells Autopsy Results Will Be Withheld Until Grand Jury Sees Them First, DA Says

Ben Crump Calls For ‘Urgency And Transparency’ In Nolan Wells Case – But Do Investigators Have Either?



Nolan Wells: Judge Ashlee Cole Claims Family Is Getting Death Threats

Nolan Wells: Family Confirms Identity Of Body Found As Nolan



Nolan Wells’ Father Said ‘If You Go With A Group, You Stay With A Group’ — Black Parents Know Exactly What He Meant

Nolan Wells Independent Autopsy Findings: Here’s What We Know



Nolan Wells: Judge Posts Message To Dispel Rumors About Her Son

Rev. Al Sharpton Calls For ‘Full And Thorough Investigation’ During Emotional Funeral For Nolan Wells

What Happened To Nolan Wells?: 5 Questions We Still Need Answered About His Death

Nolan Wells: Attorney Sends Letters Announcing Potential Civil Suit was originally published on newsone.com