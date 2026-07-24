Jay-Z Tries to Stop Rymir Satterthwaite’s Grandmother From Erasing $119K Debt

Jay-Z seeks to prevent $119K judgment from being erased in bankruptcy case of Rymir's grandmother.

Judgment stems from years of lawsuits alleging Jay-Z is Rymir's father, which courts have dismissed.

Bankruptcy court must decide if judgment qualifies as debt that can't be erased due to fraud findings.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Jay-Z is taking new legal action in the long-running paternity dispute involving Rymir Satterthwaite, who has for years claimed the rapper is his biological father.

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According to court documents, Jay-Z has asked a bankruptcy court to prevent a nearly $119,000 judgment from being erased through the bankruptcy case of Lillie Coley, Satterthwaite’s grandmother.

The legal battle stems from years of lawsuits filed by Coley and Satterthwaite, who have alleged that Jay-Z fathered Rymir after an alleged relationship with his late mother, Wanda Satterthwaite. Jay-Z has consistently denied the claims, and courts have repeatedly dismissed the lawsuits brought against him.

Now, the dispute has shifted to bankruptcy court.

Jay-Z argues that the money Coley was ordered to pay him should not be discharged because the judgment was based on what his attorneys describe as fraudulent statements and misrepresentations made during the lengthy legal fight. Under federal bankruptcy law, certain debts tied to fraud or intentional misconduct may not qualify for discharge.

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In the filing, Jay-Z’s legal team also points to what they describe as more than a decade of repeated lawsuits, public accusations, and online harassment directed at the rapper. They argue the judgment was meant to address conduct that a court had already found to be sanctionable.

According to the filing, Jay-Z has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending himself against the repeated legal actions. His attorneys say allowing the judgment to disappear through bankruptcy would effectively erase the consequences of behavior the court previously ruled against.

Coley is fighting back, asking the bankruptcy court to dismiss Jay-Z’s request. She argues that his filing does not satisfy certain procedural requirements and should not move forward. The court has not yet ruled, leaving the matter unresolved.

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The case represents the latest chapter in one of the entertainment industry’s longest-running legal disputes. Despite years of litigation and public attention, no court has determined that Jay-Z is Rymir Satterthwaite’s father. Instead, the various lawsuits seeking to establish paternity or pursue related claims have consistently been dismissed.

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While the paternity allegations remain at the center of the public interest, the current legal question is much narrower. The bankruptcy court must decide whether the nearly $119,000 judgment qualifies as a debt that cannot be erased because it resulted from findings of fraud and misrepresentation.

Until that decision is made, the legal battle between Jay-Z and the family behind the paternity claims continues with no final resolution in sight.

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