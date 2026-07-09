Boosie Badazz Calls Out Jay-Z Over Alleged Love Child in New Lyrics

Boosie questions Jay-Z's response to paternity claims by a man who alleges resemblance.

The legal dispute over the paternity claims has already been dismissed in court.

Boosie's criticism focuses on Jay-Z's personal life, unlike others who've questioned his business influence.

Source: Boosie Badazzan and Jay-Z / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Boosie Badazz is once again making headlines for his outspoken lyrics, this time taking aim at Jay-Z in a new song that references long-running paternity rumors surrounding the hip-hop icon.

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A preview of the unreleased track has been circulating online, with Boosie using one verse to mention allegations involving Rymir Satterthwaite, who has claimed for years that Jay-Z is his biological father. In the song, Boosie questions how someone could ignore a child who allegedly resembles them, a lyric that quickly sparked conversation across social media.

The claims surrounding Satterthwaite have been the subject of legal battles for years. Satterthwaite has consistently maintained that Jay-Z is his father and previously pursued a paternity lawsuit. However, that case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled in the same court. Jay-Z has never been legally established as Satterthwaite’s father.

Boosie’s comments add him to a growing list of public figures who have recently criticized or questioned Jay-Z, although for different reasons. In recent months, personalities such as DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross, Drake, and Nicki Minaj have each publicly voiced concerns or accusations involving the Roc Nation founder, largely centered on his influence within the music industry.

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Boosie’s criticism, however, appears to focus less on business and more on Jay-Z’s personal life.

This is not the first time the Louisiana rapper has spoken critically about the billionaire entertainer. Over the years, Boosie has questioned Jay-Z’s impact on Southern hip-hop culture, arguing that while he respects Jay’s business success, he doesn’t believe the rapper’s influence extends as deeply in the South as it does on the East Coast.

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He has also previously criticized lyrics from Jay-Z’s 4:44 album and suggested that the rap legend is not as culturally relevant as he once was.

Despite Boosie’s latest comments, it remains unclear whether Jay-Z will respond. Historically, the Brooklyn rapper has rarely addressed public criticism directly, often choosing to remain silent rather than engage in back-and-forth exchanges.

Related Article: Man Who Claimed Jay-Z Was His Father Has Paternity Suit Tossed

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As the clip from Boosie’s upcoming song continues to circulate online, fans remain divided. Some praised the rapper for saying what they believe others avoid discussing, while others questioned why he chose to revisit allegations that have never been proven in court.

For now, Boosie’s latest lyrics have reignited conversation around one of hip-hop’s longest-running rumors, even though the legal dispute surrounding the claims has already been resolved and no new evidence has been presented.

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